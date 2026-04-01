Parent company of WINK files suit alleging Matt Devitt misconduct, other issues

Fort Myers Broadcasting Company, which operates WINK News, filed a breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty lawsuit Wednesday against its former weatherman Matt Devitt, alleging he gambled during work and violated a non-compete clause.

One of the area's most popular weather forecasters, Devitt was fired from WINK Jan. 8.

The suit names Devitt and his company Weatherview's (formerly known as Matt Devitt Weather) online presence. The suit seeks a temporary and/or permanent injunction of what the suit lists as Devitt’s competing activities as a weather forecaster online, and removal of any of what was termed as "false, misleading, and/or defamatory" postings on social media.

The suit said Fort Myers Broadcasting company is seeking damages of more than $100,000.



One of the social media posts, made by Devitt on Facebook after he was fired, is alleged in the suit to be "false, misleading, and/or defamatory, and was posted by Devitt with the intent to harm, malign, and damage FMBC and/or WINK’s name, reputation, and likeness."

The suit said the post also, allegedly, "generated considerable public backlash and has even resulted in death threats against representatives of FMBC."

Language in the suit claims Devitt and/or MTW repeatedly engaged in a competing weather business related to news production and/or on-air performance as well as making false and/or defamatory statements against Fort Myers Broadcasting Company.

The suit also claims that there is a likelihood of irreparable harm because the company relies on its reputation and goodwill in the Southwest Florida community, and Devitt’s statements about the company are likely to cause lasting damage.

Fort Myers Broadcasting's suit alleges Devitt had a "gambling problem" when he worked at WINK.

In the suit, there are allegations that Devitt visited the Seminole Casino Hotel and other casinos and an unlawful gambling arcade. Furthermore, the suit alleges Devitt " was seen gambling," and that the former weatherman "received a Facebook message further explaining that he had spoken to an employee of the casino who explained that Devitt 'does it almost every night on his break.'"

The suit also alleges other violations by Devitt including testifying as an expert witness in court cases against his contract language and forming Matt Devitt Weather as an entity "well before his termination."

Claims made by Devitt that his firing was "a shock" to him were countered in the suit by a station official who said the action was months in the making.

Devitt did not respond to a WGCU request for comment.

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