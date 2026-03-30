Temporary beach access closure at San Carlos Bay-Bunche Beach Preserve

Beach access at San Carlos Bay-Bunche Beach Preserve, 18201 John Morris Road, Fort Myers will be closed from Tuesday, April 7, through Friday, April 10, while Lee County Department of Transportation completes drainage repairs and paving related to impacts from Hurricane Ian.

During the project, the roadway south of the parking lot and beach access will be closed. Barriers will be in place to prevent vehicle and pedestrian access to that portion of the road. The access was briefly closed in March for drainage repairs.

The parking lot, restrooms and kayak launches will remain open and accessible throughout the project.

Visitors are encouraged to use caution in the area and follow posted signage. The project will proceed weather permitting; the schedule is subject to change. Monitor Lee County Parks & Recreation’s website and social media for updates. Additional beach parks are located nearby. Visit www.leeparks.org/beaches to see alternate sites.

For more information about Lee County Parks & Recreation locations, amenities and special events, visit www.leeparks.org, call 239-533-7275, email leeparks@leegov.com or visit leeparksandrecreation on Facebook and Instagram.

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