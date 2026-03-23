Help A Diabetic Child hosts event for families living with Type 1 diabetes

Families living with Type 1 diabetes will have the chance to come together for an evening focused on learning, connection and community support on March 27, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The event will be held at Dave and Busters at the Bell Tower Shops in South Fort Myers.

Katie Perez, outreach and event director for Help A Diabetic Child, said the goal is to bring together local families affected by the condition. She added that the event will provide educational opportunities and a fun environment for children and adults.

Perez said the organization chose the location because it offers something for everyone. The venue includes activities for children of all ages and adults, along with a food and play package, and a private event space for presentations and vendor tables.

Guests must pre-register because space is limited. Upon arrival, attendees will check in and receive an itinerary for the evening so they can choose which presentations they would like to attend. Vendors will have tables set up around the perimeter of the room, and guests will receive food, unlimited soft drinks and an unlimited gameplay card.

The event will also feature educational presentations from vendors, including representatives from Lee Health, giving parents and caregivers the chance to learn more about managing diabetes and available resources.

"The event is also meant to help families connect with others who understand what living with Type 1 diabetes is like," Perez said. Attendees will receive stickers at check-in so members of the group can easily recognize one another in the gameplay area, making it easier to start conversations and build new friendships.

Those interested in attending or volunteering can register by emailing katie@helpadiabeticchild.org. More information about the nonprofit is available at www.helpadiabeticchild.org.

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