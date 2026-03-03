Food, rides, livestock featured through Sunday at Ag Expo in North Fort Myers

Once known at the Lee County Fair, the Southwest Florida Ag Expo continues through Sunday, March 8 at the Mike Greenwell Regional Park – formerly the Lee County Civic Center.

In addition to fantastic fair food such as funnel cakes, French fries, corn dogs, kettle corn and much more, the Southwest Florida Ag Expo features nearly four dozen rides plus animal displays and shows, including a horse costume contest.

Specially themed nights are planned through Sunday with reduced gate admission for various groups. Wednesday is Senior Day for those 50 and over. Thursday is Hometown Heroes Day, for fire, EMS, law enforcement and Lee County School District staff. Friday is Moonlight Madness from 4 to 8 p.m. with $30 admission including ride wristbands. Gates open at 4 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Ag Expo celebrates accomplishments of Southwest Florida youth active in 4-H, FFA and more. Kids compete in showmanship competitions, grooming shows and market animal auctions for swine and steer.

Live music is scheduled nightly on weeknights and daily throughout the weekend.

General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-11. Children 3 and under are free. Retired and active military receive free gate admission all day, every day. (Must present Military ID, service members only.).

The Mike Greenwell Regional Park is located at 11831 Bayshore Road, North Fort Myers.

For more information, go to www.swflagexpo.com