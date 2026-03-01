Brunch & Bubbles highlights growing need for adult literacy in Southwest Florida

For many people, brunch is just a social outing. But for the Literacy Council Gulf Coast, it’s a chance to fund real change in the community.

“Brunch & Bubbles is more than a fundraiser for Literacy Council Gulf Coast—it’s a mission moment. It directly fuels the life-changing work we do and expands what’s possible for the adults, families, and children we serve in Lee and Collier county. At its heart, it transforms celebration into opportunity. Every ticket purchased, sponsorship secured, and donation made helps someone move from uncertainty to confidence, from limitation to possibility," Executive Director Leah Mason said.

This year’s event places special emphasis on the stories of tutors and students. "Centering the stories of tutors and students makes the mission real, personal, and powerful. Ultimately, their stories remind everyone in the room why literacy matters, and why this mission is worth supporting," Mason said. By spotlighting the people directly impacted, the event connects donors and community members to the real outcomes of their support.

The fundraiser runs from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, at the Spanish Wells Golf and Country Club in Bonita Springs.

The brunch comes at a time when literacy is becoming even more critical in Florida. The state’s new English-only driver’s license exam policy has added pressure for many adult learners.

“Florida’s English-only driver’s license exams presents a broader challenge for adult learners whose English proficiency is still developing. For the people Literacy Council Gulf Coast serves, it means navigating not just personal or family growth, but also access for basic community resources and transportation," Mason said.

She also noted that there are already “early signs of increased interest and urgency around English literacy in response to Florida’s English only driver’s exam policy, especially among adult learners.”

Literacy Council Gulf Coast’s adult English literacy classes are structured to meet students wherever they are in their learning journey. “At Literacy Council Gulf Coast, our adult English literacy classes are designed to meet learners exactly where they are, whether they are just beginning to learn English or working to strengthen their skills for work, education, or everyday life," Mason said.

The program serves learners who speak another language at home, those looking to improve reading and writing, adults preparing for driver’s exams or citizenship interviews, employees seeking job advancement, parents who want to better support their children in school, and individuals who simply want more confidence in daily life. Students range from true beginners to advanced learners refining grammar and comprehension.

Beyond individual growth, the organization also partners with local businesses. Mason explains that partnering with local businesses to provide English classes is a workforce development strategy that elevates employee skills, supports career advancement, strengthens businesses, and deepens community engagement.

"It’s a win-win that builds both individual capacity and community economic strength," Mason said.

Mason also addressed common misconceptions surrounding adult literacy. “One of the biggest misconceptions about adult literacy is that if someone struggles with reading or English, it’s because they didn’t try hard enough. In reality, most adult learners have faced barriers beyond their control, under-resourced schools, poverty, learning differences, interrupted education, or the challenge of learning a new language while working and raising a family."

She added that many people assume it is too late to learn as an adult, but in reality, adult learners are often highly motivated because their goals are immediate and personal. When those misconceptions are challenged, the focus shifts “from blame to opportunity,” opening the door to stronger support and meaningful change.

Events like Brunch & Bubbles play a critical role in sustaining that work.

“If community fundraising events like this did not exist, our programs would look very different. These events provide flexible funding the allows us to reduce waitlists, add classes, train tutors, and respond quickly to emerging needs. Without this support, we would likely serve fewer adults and have less ability to adapt to urgent community demands," Mason said.

She emphasized that these gatherings also strengthen connections among donors, volunteers, students, and partners, ensuring that cost is never the barrier for an adult who wants to learn.

As the community prepares for this year’s event, their message is clear: literacy is about access, independence, and the ability to fully participate in everyday life, no matter who you are and where you come from.

