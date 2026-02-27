Lee County Parks & Recreation Opens Summer Camp Registration

Lee County families planning ahead for summer can begin registering children for Parks & Recreation camps at 7 a.m. Monday, March 23. The registration date is later than in previous years, giving families additional time to review camp options and prepare before spots begin to fill.

Lee County Parks & Recreation offers multiple summer camp programs designed to serve a wide range of ages and interests across the county.

“We offer several summer camp options based on age and interests. Our Traditional Summer Camp is designed for children who have completed Kindergarten through 5th grade, our Middle School Summer Camp serves students in 6th–8th grade and our Special Needs Camps are available for participants ages 6–21. We also offer Specialty Camps, which vary by week and age group,” said Becca Wemer, a Lee County Parks & Recreation Summer Camp Committee member.

Summer camps will run for eight weeks, from June 8 through Aug. 2, with a cost of $85 per week per child. Camp hours vary by location and are available on the Lee County Parks & Recreation website.

Families registering at one of the county’s larger recreation centers—Estero, North Fort Myers, Wa-Ke Hatchee in Fort Myers, or Veterans Park in Lehigh Acres—must have a lifetime facility membership prior to registration. Online registration also requires a household account through the county’s WebTrac system.

Beyond structured activities, camp staff emphasize the long-term impact the program has on participants.

“We’re most excited about the memories campers create—friendships, confidence, and experiences that last long after summer ends. And, of course, Sno Cone Day is always a camper favorite,” Wemer said.

Safety and inclusion remain key priorities throughout all programs.

“Safety and inclusion are top priorities for our program. Our camp directors are full-time staff members who participate in extensive training throughout the year to prepare for the summer season. Camp counselors are also trained in first aid, CPR, behavior management and inclusion strategies to ensure every camper feels safe, supported, and welcome,” Wemer said.

Families are encouraged to prepare ahead of registration day.

The Lee County Parks & Recreation Summer Camp Committee encourages everyone to visit the Summer Camp website https://www.leegov.com/parks/programs/summer to explore camp locations and find the best fit for their child.

Registration remains open as long as space is available. More information can be found at www.leeparks.org.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.