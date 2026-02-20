Where fandom meets service: inside Florida’s 501st Legion

For most people, Star Wars lives on a screen. For members of the 501st Legion, it lives in hospitals, libraries, convention halls and community events across the state.

The 501st Legion is an international costuming organization made up of fans who portray characters from the Star Wars universe. They're typically the villains or morally ambiguous characters, and volunteer their time at events. But talk to the members, and it becomes clear it’s about much more than screen-accurate armor.

Eric Elg, Florida Garrison Executive Officer (2iC — second-in-command — within the Florida Garrison, the statewide chapter of the 501st Legion), has been a member since Aug. 17, 2018.

When asked how he explains the organization to someone unfamiliar with it, he refers directly to the official mission statement:

“...The 501st Legion is an international costuming organization dedicated to celebrating STAR WARS™ through the creation and use of quality costumes that portray the villainous, morally ambiguous, or non-partisan characters from the STAR WARS™ universe. The Legion promotes interest in STAR WARS and facilitates the use of these costumes for STAR WARS-related events as well as contributes to the local community through costumed charity and volunteer work...”

For Elg, joining the Legion became deeply personal. He first encountered the 501st at a Star Wars Celebration in 2007 in Los Angeles. At the time, he described them as “awe-inspiring.” But what ultimately pushed him to join was when members visited his brother during pediatric cancer treatments.

“I knew then that Star Wars could be operationalized in such a way to alleviate hardship, promote empathy and compassion, and facilitate camaraderie both in and outside of the fan community,” Elg said previously. “It transformed Star Wars from being a really cool movie franchise to a vehicle of positive life purpose.”

Jamin Duran, who joined in November 2022, found his way to the Legion during a difficult chapter in his life. His primary costumes are Din Djarin — Season 1 Beskar and Din Djarin — Book of Boba Fett.

“The show came out during a difficult time in my life,” Duran said. Watching The Mandalorian with his daughter gave him something to look forward to. “So I decided to embody the character that helped me in order to give people a similar sense of hope.”

It took him roughly two years to build, print, source and perfect his costume before approval. “Repairs and modifications are always ongoing,” he said. “If you're transporting the costume somewhere, putting it on, and engaging with the public.”

Danielle “Dani” Dunivent joined the 501st in January 2025 after first becoming involved with Saber Guild in 2024. Her character is an Imperial Security Bureau Officer — a practical choice that allowed her to enter the organization on more of a budget.

“I was curious about those involved and that is when I found out about the 501st and what they do,” she said of discovering the group at Megacon Orlando’s Star Wars Village. From there, friendships and mentorship guided her through commissioning her costume, taking approval photos and officially joining.

But the Florida costuming community doesn’t stop at the Dark Side.

Caitlin Wolf joined the broader Star Wars costuming family in November 2024 through the Rebel Legion, which is the sister organization to the 501st that focuses on hero and Light Side characters. While members troop together at many of the same events, Rebel Legion members portray characters like Jedi knight, pilots and princesses.

Caitlin’s primary costume is Princess Leia’s senatorial gown from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

She had seen the 501st at comic conventions for years, but a specific moment pushed her to officially join. While serving as a handler at a Mighty Mussels baseball game for Star Wars Night — helping suited members navigate the event — two friends she had previously helped with costume alterations looked at her and asked, “Wait a second, why isn’t Caitlin part of this team yet?”

She admitted she hadn’t considered it seriously because she didn’t want to build Imperial armor. That’s when they explained that Rebel Legion and the 501st are parallel organizations, split by character alignment but often trooping side-by-side.

“That was sort of a light-bulb-moment for me,” she said. “I immediately got started figuring out how to make a screen-accurate Princess Leia.”

She once met a young girl, about 7 or 8 years old, who only understood that she was “a princess.” The girl asked if she had a prince and what her story was. Because the structure of A New Hope mirrors classic fairy tales, Caitlin was able to explain Leia’s journey in a way that felt magical and accessible.

Moments like that echo what other members describe.

Duran remembers being called to visit a young man entering hospice care who loved Star Wars and Legos. Dunivent recalls meeting a teen who hadn’t smiled in weeks — until the troopers walked in. A week later, they learned he had chosen to keep fighting.

“I think most people don’t realize that we build these costumes ourselves and pay for everything out of pocket,” Duran said. “We are not paid directly to appear at events. We are entirely a volunteer organization.”

There are three minimum qualifications to become a member: applicants must be at least 18 years old, attend at least one official in-costume event each year, and construct or commission a source-material-accurate costume from the organization’s Costume Reference Library (CRL). That costume must then be reviewed and approved by a panel of costume experts led by the local unit’s Garrison Membership Liaison (GML).

Joining the 501st Legion comes with clear expectations and structured guidance. There are three minimum qualifications to become a member: applicants must be at least 18 years old, attend at least one official in-costume event each year, and construct or commission a source-material-accurate costume from the organization’s Costume Reference Library (CRL). That costume must then be reviewed and approved by a panel of costume experts led by the local unit’s Garrison Membership Liaison (GML).

In Florida, prospective members are encouraged to first register on the Florida Garrison forums at fl501st.com, which connects them with their local squad and a New Member Liaison (NML). The NML serves as a primary point of contact throughout the joining process. Local squads frequently host “armor parties,” where both new and veteran members gather to build, adjust and troubleshoot costumes together.

For those needing additional guidance, the Legion also offers online “detachments” — global communities organized by costume type that provide detailed expertise and support. More information about detachments can be found at https://www.501st.com/detachments.php.

501st members offer practical advice for anyone considering joining: be prepared to do extensive costume research and spend significant money to achieve screen accuracy. Approval standards are detailed and require precision.

Still, for all of them, the work is worth it.

In the end, whether armored in white plastoid, dressed in Imperial gray or robed in flowing Alderaanian silk, these volunteers share one purpose: bringing hope, nostalgia and joy to communities across Florida — one troop at a time.

The 501st Legion is a worldwide Star Wars costuming organization comprised of and operated by Star Wars fans. While it is not sponsored by Lucasfilm Ltd., it is Lucasfilm's preferred costuming group. Star Wars, its characters, costumes, and all associated items are the intellectual property of Lucasfilm. ©2026 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™ All rights reserved. Used under authorization.