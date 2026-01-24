Shell Factory property sells to Florida company

The Shell Factory property has sold to a company based in Boca Raton for just over $3.9 million.

The sale was completed on January 15, and recorded at the Lee County Property Appraiser's office the next day.

The iconic attraction had been open in North Fort Myers since the early 1950's. The location with shells, stuffed alligators, Christmas ornaments, a nature park with animals and a carousel, drew generations of visitors - both local people and those from out of town.

The buyer is Shell Factory LLC, a Florida limited liability company managed by Alexander Gulick and Vincent Godin. It is based in Boca Raton. It is not known what the new owners plan to do with the property of about 18 acres.

The property has five buildings, including retail spaces, warehouses and a restaurant.

Tom and Pam Cronin acquired the Shell Factory in the late 1990's, and revitalized the attraction. They brought it to renewed popularity in the years after that. They introduced the nature park, brought in new exhibits, and even put in a zipline. Tom Cronin died several years ago. The Shell Factory closed to the public in 2024.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University.

