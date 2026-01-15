St. John's County Deputy Captures Runaway Emu
Florida deputy captures runaway emu and returns the large, flightless bird home unharmed
Emu pursued, lassoed, returned home unharmed
If you have ever tried to chase a pet or any other creature that does not wish to be caught, you will want to see this.
The AP reports that a St. John’s County deputy pursued and lassoed a runaway emu.
This unidentified deputy’s edited bodycam video from the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office tells the story.
The emu was safely returned to its owners. No charges were filed.