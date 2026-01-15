© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

St. John's County Deputy Captures Runaway Emu

WGCU | By Marc Garber
Published January 15, 2026 at 11:29 PM EST
Florida deputy captures runaway emu and returns the large, flightless bird home unharmed

Emu pursued, lassoed, returned home unharmed

If you have ever tried to chase a pet or any other creature that does not wish to be caught, you will want to see this.

The AP reports that a St. John’s County deputy pursued and lassoed a runaway emu.

This unidentified deputy’s edited bodycam video from the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office tells the story.

The emu was safely returned to its owners. No charges were filed.
Human Interest
Marc Garber
See stories by Marc Garber
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU