Charlotte County workshops set on succulent, vegetable gardening

Workshops on gardening with succulents and vegetables will be available in Charlotte County at the end of January.

The vegetable gardening workshop will be Saturday, January 24, from 9 a.m. to Noon at Centennial Park at 1120 Centennial Blvd. in Port Charlotte. This 3-hour program is sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Charlotte County and will cover extensive information on vegetable gardening, pests, and diseases.

The focus is on practical information that can be put to use immediately in the homeowner’s backyard. At this workshop, each participant will receive vegetable seedlings for their garden. To register, go to https://vgiswf0126.eventbrite.com

The succulent gardening workshop will be Monday, January 26, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Englewood/Charlotte Library, 3450 North Access Road in Englewood.

This program is sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Charlotte County Master Gardener Volunteers. Learn how to design a succulent and cactus-based planter with a hands-on demonstration led by Anna Silverman, Master Gardener Volunteer.

The class provides an overview of helpful tools, soil, and water considerations, design, and plant selections.

To register for this free workshop, go to https://wws26.eventbrite.com.

For information on either workshop, contact Holly Bates at 941-764-4340 or holly.bates@charlottecountyfl.gov.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.