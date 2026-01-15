© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charlotte County workshops set on succulent, vegetable gardening

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published January 15, 2026 at 10:01 AM EST

Workshops on gardening with succulents and vegetables will be available in Charlotte County at the end of January.

The vegetable gardening workshop will be Saturday, January 24, from 9 a.m. to Noon at Centennial Park at 1120 Centennial Blvd. in Port Charlotte. This 3-hour program is sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Charlotte County and will cover extensive information on vegetable gardening, pests, and diseases.

The focus is on practical information that can be put to use immediately in the homeowner’s backyard. At this workshop, each participant will receive vegetable seedlings for their garden. To register, go to https://vgiswf0126.eventbrite.com

The succulent gardening workshop will be Monday, January 26, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Englewood/Charlotte Library, 3450 North Access Road in Englewood.

This program is sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Charlotte County Master Gardener Volunteers. Learn how to design a succulent and cactus-based planter with a hands-on demonstration led by Anna Silverman, Master Gardener Volunteer.

The class provides an overview of helpful tools, soil, and water considerations, design, and plant selections.

To register for this free workshop, go to https://wws26.eventbrite.com.

For information on either workshop, contact Holly Bates at 941-764-4340 or holly.bates@charlottecountyfl.gov.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Human Interest WGCU NewsGardeningCharlotte County
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU