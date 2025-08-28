Rabies case reported in Charlotte; precautions suggested

A case of rabies has been confirmed in a raccoon captured in Charlotte County, the Florida Department of Health (DOH) reports. This case was located off Washington Loop Road and Duncan Road on Aug. 26. All residents and visitors should be aware that rabies may be currently present in the wild animal population.

To avoid infection, people and domestic animals should avoid contact with wild animals, as always. The DOH-Charlotte has these recommendations:

Immunize your pets and livestock based on your veterinarian’s recommended schedule.



Keep pets under direct supervision and on a leash, and keep livestock secured on your property. If an animal bites your pet or livestock, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Charlotte County Animal Control at 941-833-5690.



Avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract them with outdoor pet food, open garbage cans, or other sources of food. If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention, and report the injury to DOH-Charlotte by calling 941-624-7200.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home; instead contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator .

Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. Contact Charlotte County Animal Control at 941-833-5690.

Prevent wildlife, including bats , from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.

For more information on rabies, please visit FloridaHealth.gov/Rabies or contact DOH-Charlotte at 941-624-7200.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.