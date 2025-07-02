Coast Guard rescues five people aboard disabled boat near Sanibel

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew rescued two children and three adults, Wednesday, after their 28-foot vessel became disabled, 30 miles west of Sanibel Island.

No injuries were reported.

The Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew located the boaters aboard their disabled vessel in 1 to 2-foot seas and 5-7 knot winds around 4 a.m. The aircrew transported the family back to Air Station Clearwater.

Coast Guard Seventh District watchstanders were alerted about the distress through a Personal Locator Beacon activation around 2 a.m. The owner is coordinating the vessel's recovery.

“These boaters did an excellent job in using safety equipment by activating their emergency distress beacon during their time of distress,” said Lt. Zovek Chapa Errasti, a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater Jayhawk aircraft commander. “The July 4th holiday weekend is fast approaching, we can’t stress the importance enough of having a working radio, enough life jackets in the correct sizes for everyone on your boat, and a registered emergency distress beacon on board your vessel before enjoying your time on the water.”

