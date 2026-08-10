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Hendry County to amend rules to follow new law cutting cost of improvement projects

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published August 10, 2026 at 4:57 PM EDT

Recent changes in Florida law require municipal and county governments to amend land development codes and permit requirements.

The rationale behind House Bill 803 was to cut red tape, reduce minor project costs and accelerate building permit and inspection timelines by limiting local municipal discretion over some projects.

That means building permits are no longer needed on work that costs less than $7,500 for single-family homes.

This can be good news for homeowners -- but they are not completely off the hook.

Permits will still be required for properties in special flood hazard areas and for all projects regardless of the cost relating to plumbing, electrical, gas and structural work.

The new law also mandates local government cut costs for commercial permit fees.

The Hendry County Board of County Commissioners will address the new changes when it meets Tuesday evening.

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Eileen Kelley
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