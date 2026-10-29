Medicare open enrollment is ongoing. Check your coverage.

Open enrollment for Medicare is the time of the year when people are able to change their policies if they would like to. It runs now through December 7.

Leigh Purvis is with the AARP Public Policy Institute and she cautions that even if you are satisfied with your plan, look it over to check on any changes taking place this year.

"Sometimes you may find that your current plan may not be offered in the coming year. You may also find that your premium has increased, sometimes decreased. You can also see changes in what sort of services and prescription drugs are covered. And you can also see changes in how much you have to pay for those services and prescription drugs," Purvis said.

And don't just look at premiums, Purvis adds, but calculate your actual costs, including your drugs, your copayments, and so forth. You may find that a plan that looks cheaper will end up costing you more.

For guidance, go to the State Health Insurance Assistance Program at SHIPhelp.org. They offer individualized, objective information and can help you identify the plans that best meet your needs.

You can also find information at AARP.org/medicare.

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