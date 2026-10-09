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Dengue fever cases on the rise in Florida

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published October 9, 2026 at 2:34 PM EDT

The dengue fever epidemic continues in Florida. Forty-four new cases of locally acquired dengue were reported by the Florida Department of Health the week ending October 3, which is their latest data.

When dengue fever appears in the U.S., it is typically brought in by an international traveler. But locally acquired cases are spread by Florida mosquitos.

So far in 2026, Florida has reported 296 cases of locally acquired dengue. Hillsborough and Pinellas counties had the highest number of cases, with 259 and 20 cases, respectively.

To avoid the illness, wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts, use mosquito repellant, and eliminate any standing water on your property.

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Health WGCU NewsDengue FeverMosquito
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor
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