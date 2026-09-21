Outbreak investigation of e. coli from frozen blueberries concluded

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the Federal Food & Drug Administration declare that the e. coli outbreak linked to frozen blueberries has ended and the FDA’s outbreak investigation is complete.

The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, investigated illnesses in a multistate outbreak of E. Coli infections linked to organic frozen blueberries from a Chilean company.

As of September 21, 2026, CDC has declared the outbreak over. A total of 17 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli have been reported from two states between May 11 to August 2. Eleven of 13 cases interviewed reported eating frozen blueberries and there were six hospitalizations, and no deaths reported.

As part of this investigation, the FDA conducted a remote inspection of Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A., San Carlos, Chile, and collected records from the firm. FDA also collected finished product samples of product in the U.S.

All samples collected by the FDA were reported as negative; however, earlier in the investigation, Publix, as a customer of Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A., San Carlos, Chile, collected and tested product samples of their GreenWise-brand frozen blueberries, and one sample tested positive for the same strain of E. coli that made people sick in this outbreak. Publix recalled all of their Greenwise-brand organic frozen blueberries and mixed berries, and they should no longer be available for sale.

In response to this investigation, on July 3, 2026, Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A., San Carlos, Chile recalled one lot of frozen GreenWise-brand organic blueberries. On September 2, 2026, Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A., San Carlos, Chile expanded their recall to include one lot of Great Value-brand Frozen Organic Triple Berry Blend product. Recalled products should no longer be available for sale; however, some recalled product has “Best By” dates ending in 2028. Consumers should check their freezers for recalled product and should not eat it.

FDA has added products from Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A, of San Carlos, Chile to Import Alert 99-35. Frozen blueberries from this firm that are offered for entry into the United States may be detained without physical examination. FDA’s outbreak investigation is complete.

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