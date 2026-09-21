Dengue fever cases rise in Florida, including a death

Dengue fever cases are on the rise in Florida with Hillsborough County reporting one death from the virus.

Cases of the disease in the U.S. are typically picked up elsewhere in the world and brought home by travelers.

But this year, Florida alone reported 152 locally acquired cases of the disease, meaning it was spread by mosquito bites in the state. 134 of the cases are in Hillsborough County. It has not yet been reported in Southwest Florida. Dengue can cause a high fever, joint pain and headache.

Another viral disease spread by mosquitoes is chikungunya. In the week ended September 12, eight new cases were reported in Miami-Dade county. This illness also is characterized by a high fever and joint pain.

The best way to avoid transmission is to avoid mosquito bites. Drain standing water from around your home, wear long sleeves and pants outdoors when possible, and protect yourself with mosquito repellant.

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