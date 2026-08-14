HCA Florida Healthcare plans to build full-service hospital in Cape Coral

A new full-service hospital will be built in Cape Coral beginning in 2027.

Plans for the new health care facility were announced Friday by HCA Florida Healthcare and the City of Cape Coral .

The planned hospital will be at 322 SW Pine Island Road, where HCA Florida Cape Coral Emergency currently operates. The project will expand the existing emergency care site into a hospital with inpatient and outpatient services to bring care closer to home.

The project represents an estimated $300 million investment in Cape Coral. Construction is expected to begin in 2027, with the hospital anticipated to open in 2029. Once complete, the new facility will be the 19th hospital in HCA Healthcare West Florida Division.

More: How Cape Coral Hospital adapts to demands of a growing population

“Building HCA Florida Cape Coral Hospital is an important step in HCA Florida Healthcare’s broader strategy to expand access to care in Lee County,” said Jyric Sims, Ph.D., president of HCA Healthcare West Florida Division. “With our acquisition of HCA Florida Lehigh Hospital, the opening of HCA Florida West Fort Myers Emergency and the construction of HCA Florida Alico Emergency, planned to open in late 2026, we are building a more connected network to meet the growing healthcare needs of the region. Our Cape Coral freestanding emergency room was an important step in expanding access to care in this community, and the addition of a new hospital represents the next step in building an even stronger network to meet the growing healthcare needs of Cape Coral and the surrounding area.”

The planned three-story hospital is slated to include approximately 200,000 square feet. Phase one is expected to include up to 100 acute care beds, an emergency department, operating rooms and a cardiac catheterization lab, with future capacity to expand as community needs grow. Planned services include emergency care, surgical services, cardiovascular services, inpatient care, outpatient services and imaging.

Cape Coral has experienced significant growth, increasing the need for additional healthcare access and patient choice. The new hospital is designed to help meet current and future demand while supporting the City’s long-term economic development priorities.

HCA Florida Cape Coral Hospital will be connected to HCA Florida Healthcare’s network of care across the state, helping patients access services, specialists and clinical resources when and where they need them.

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