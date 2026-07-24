Precautionary boil water notice issued for the entire Babcock Ranch Community

A Precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for the entire Babcock Ranch Community due to a brief loss of power at the water treatment plant during Phase III construction activity.

Typically, such notices are in effect for a minimum of 48 hours or until the required bacteriological test results meet state and federal requirements.

Once a Precautionary Boil Water Notice is issued for your area, tap water should be boiled prior to use such as for brushing teeth, washing or preparing food or making coffee, tea or other beverages.

A notice will be issued when the water is safe to use again.

Boil notice information

Why am I receiving a Precautionary Boil Water Notice?

A precautionary boil water notice shall be issued in cases where pressure in any part of the water distribution system has been reduced to zero, or a negative pressure, unless the zero pressure is due to an isolated water main break and the public water system can demonstrate that the integrity of the water system has been maintained.

How will I know if a Precautionary Boil Water Notice is issued for my home or business?

Typically, the neighborhoods or areas affected by a Precautionary Boil Water Notice are identifiable and isolated. In these cases, notification is typically provided directly to the customers via door hangers for areas less than 300 homes.

If a larger area is affected (more than 300 homes/businesses), the Town and Country Utilities (TCU) will issue an emergency call through the community notification system. Additionally, the notice will be posted to the Babcock Ranch Independent Special District’s (BRCISD) website in the first page of the Utility section of the Community Website: babcockranchcommunityISD

How far in advance are Precautionary Boil Water Notices issued?

If the Precautionary Boil Water Notice is being issued due to a planned construction project taking place in your area, you will be provided with the notice approximately 48 hours prior to its effective date.

During an unforeseen occurrence (water main break, or equipment failure, etc.), a Precautionary Boil Water Notice will be issued as soon as the situation is assessed, and TCU staff determines it is necessary to do so.

How long do Precautionary Boil Water Notices Remain in effect?

Typically, Precautionary Boil Water Notices remain in effect for a minimum of 48 hours or until the required bacteriological test results meet the requirements set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Florida Department of Health (FDOH), and the test samples have been submitted to the FDOH.

How will I know when the Precautionary Boil Water Notice is rescinded / has ended?

TCU will issue a notice in the same manner it issued the Precautionary Boil Water Notice. Additionally, the notice will be posted to the Babcock Ranch Independent Special District’s (BRCISD) website in the first page of the Utility section of the Community Website: babcockranchcommunityISD.

How long should water be boiled?

Bring water to a full rolling boil for one minute, then allow the water to cool before use. Because water may take 30 minutes to cool, plan ahead. Make up a batch of boiled water in advance so you will not be tempted to use it hot and risk scalds or burns. Boiled water may be used for drinking, cooking, and washing. The flat taste of boiled water can be improved by aeration: pouring it back and forth from one container to another. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water from your neighborhood grocer.

If a Precautionary Boil Water Notice is issued, can I still give tap water to my pet and use it to brush my teeth, wash food, make coffee, tea, lemonade, baby formula, frozen juice, or other beverages?

No, once a Precautionary Boil Water Notice is issued for your area, tap water should be boiled prior to ingesting as instructed on the Notice.

If a Precautionary Boil Water Notice is issued, can I still use tap water to wash my hands and take a shower?

Yes, you may use tap water to shower and for hand washing with soap but if you are washing your hands to prepare food, use bottled or boiled water.

What about washing dishes?

Hand-washing dishes: Wash with hot soapy water, then use boiled water to rinse.

Dishwasher: If the hot water reaches at least 170 degrees or the dishwasher has a sanitizing cycle and includes a full dry cycle, this will be sufficient.

Can I use my ice maker during the notice?

Ice already in the freezer when the water pressure drops and before the Precautionary Boil Water Notice is issued is safe. Once a notice is issued, turn off your ice maker. When the notice is lifted, if no contamination has been found, then you do not need to flush your ice maker before using it.

Does a water filter protect me?

Water filters in refrigerators and pitchers do not remove bacteria. For under-sink filters, read the manual of your systems manufacturer. If in doubt, boil before using.

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