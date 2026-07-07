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CDC reports close to 150 cases of cyclosporiasis in U.S., 46 in Florida; causes multiple intestinal issues

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published July 7, 2026 at 9:23 PM EDT
Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection that spreads when people ingest food or water contaminated with stool.
CDC
Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection that spreads when people ingest food or water contaminated with stool.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says it has received reports of 145 cases of cyclosporiasis acquired in the United States of people who became sick from May 1 through June 16 this year.

The Florida Department of Health reported there are 46 cases in Florida -- including six in Lee, 1 in Collier and 1 in Highlands counties -- and cases in 16 other states. There have been 20 hospitalizations and no deaths.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by several species of the microscopic parasite Cyclospora. Those infected became sick after eating food possibly contaminated by the parasite.

The CDC also says there is currently no evidence of a single multistate Cyclospora outbreak linking all cases. Investigations to identify potential sources of illness are ongoing.

Symptoms may include watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping and bloating.

The CDC said cyclospora infection is transmitted by ingesting food or water that has been contaminated with Cyclospora oocysts. Foodborne outbreaks of cyclosporiasis in the United States have been linked to consumption of fresh produce.

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