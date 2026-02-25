Autism walk in Fort Myers Saturday connects families and community

The nonprofit Family Initiative is holding its second annual Autism Walk in Fort Myers on Saturday.

Kevin Offerman and family will be among those participating. Offerman is the father of 13-year-old twin boys on the autism spectrum, Kyle and Cameron.

"We've been with Family Initiative for about seven years, and they've helped us navigate and accomplish many milestones with the boys. And I'm a board member at Family Initiative as well," Offerman said.

ROGERS MEDIA Children enjoy the slide at All Children's Park in Centennial Park, Fort Myers.

The group has been a godsend, Offerman explained, for a range of reasons.

"Everything from just being there to navigate what to do next, because that's a big thing with families with kids on the spectrum, they just don't know what to do, where to get certain therapies and help. And Family Initiative provides behavioral therapy, occupational therapy. They host a play group on Saturdays that's open to everybody, and that's how we initially got to get to know them."

More than 700 people are expected to gather at 11 a.m. at Offerman's City Tavern, 2206 Bay St. in downtown Fort Myers, for the short walk, which begins there and ends at All Children’s Park in Centennial Park, 2000 W. First St. Local vendors and activities for all ages will be featured until 2 p.m.

The free walk is meant to bring together families, advocates, and community partners to support people affected by autism. For registration and other information, go to www.fi-florida.org/autism-walk.

