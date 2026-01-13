Recall upgraded to serious for grated Pecorino Romano cheese

Several Pecorino Romano cheese products are in an expanded recall due to the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

The FDA has expanded the recall of select Pecorino Romano cheese products after routine testing confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall was reclassified as Class I on Jan. 6, nearly two months after first classifying the recall. The products could cause serious adverse health issues is consumed, according to the FDA.

The Listeria monocytogenes organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Company is also recalling additional cheese products processed at the same facility in West Caldwell, New Jersey.

No illnesses have been reported to date. That said, customers who have symptoms of listeria infection should contact their healthcare provider.

The affected products were distributed to retail stores and distributors nationwide between November 3 and 20, 2025.

Affected are Pecorino Romano products branded Locatelli, Ambriola, Pinna Member’s Mark and Boar’s Head.

Retail Product (Exact Weight) Expiration Dates Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano 8 oz. cup

04/06/26, 04/11/26, 04/12/26, 04/15/26, 04/17/26

05/05/26, 05/06/26, 05/07/26, 05/10/26

05/12/26, 05/14/26, 05/17/26

Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano 6 oz. cup

03/04/26, 03/12/2026

Member’s Mark Pecorino Romano 1.5 lb. Bag

03/25/26, 03/30/26, 04/05/26



Grated Product Sold by the Pound Expiration Dates Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano

03/04/26, 03/06/26, 03/11/26, 03/13/26

Ambriola Grated Pecorino Romano

02/28/26, 03/04/26, 03/11/26

Pinna Grated Pecorino Romano

03/11/26

Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano Grated bag

03/03/26, 03/12/26



No other Ambriola, Locatelli, Member’s Mark, Pinna, or Boar’s Head products are included in the recall.

Customers who purchased the affected products should not consume them and either dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, contact Ambriola at 1-800-962-8224 from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET.

“We take food safety very seriously and immediately alerted stores and distributors to remove the affected products from shelves,” said Phil Marfuggi, chief executive officer. “We are working closely with the FDA and continuing to test our products and facilities to fully understand the situation.”

Ambriola has suspended production and distribution of affected products as the Company conducts a thorough review of all sanitation and food safety procedures. Ambriola can be contacted at 1-800-962-8224.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you. .m.