North Collier Fire adds ambulance service to its offerings

North Collier Fire Control and Rescue District has begun providing ambulance service and transporting patients to hospitals. The introduction of advanced life support transport services will allow first responders to deliver prehospital care more efficiently. This has been more difficult lately because of a statewide shortage of firefighters, EMTs and paramedics.

North Collier Fire Chief Eloy Ricardo said at a news conference that he believes the change will provide more efficiency among first responders, county-wide.

“We're going to be ready for the density, because the intensity of the density is what causes the issue. And the concurrent calls that we'll be available to provide. Also for every unit that we put up, Collier EMS is able to move strategically to where they need to be so that they can provide service for one system,” Ricardo said.

No other fire department in Collier County transports patients to hospitals, according to North Collier.

North Collier Fire's mascot Tank attended the news conference announcing the introduction of advanced life support transport services.

North Collier’s district covers 264 square miles, reaching from the Lee County border south to Pine Ridge Road, and from the Gulf of Mexico to Oil Well Grade Road on the east. The population of 150,000 nearly doubles in the winter.

The advanced life support transport services began July 31.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

