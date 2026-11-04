Floridians put Amendment 2 out to pasture, defeat Amendment 1

A ballot measure that would have given a tax cut to farmers in Florida failed to cross the finish line.

With 99 % of the votes tallied, Fresh Take Florida reports that Amendment 2 received 58.10% votes in favor. While that suggests it is popular, it is under the minimum 60% threshold needed to pass a ballot measure in Florida.

Opponents argued the measure would benefit mega agricultural businesses and not the small or mid-size farming operations.

And Amendment 1, which would have increased the amount of money lawmakers can put into a key reserve fund, failed with only 40 percent of the vote.

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