DeSantis awards $100 million for water projects -- includes Fort Myers

Forty-five water projects across the state — including a wastewater treatment project in Fort Myers — will share in $100 million of funding.

The funding was announced this week b y Gov. Ron DeSantis during an appearance in Crystal River.

Half the money comes through the Springs Restoration Grant Program, while the other $50 million goes to 22 projects intended to expand alternative water supplies.

Among the projects is $19.1 million for six reclaimed water projects that include the reuse expansion at Fort Myers’ Central Advanced Wastewater Treatment Facility.

The Fort Myers project includes the reuse expansion at the City of Fort Myers’ Central Advanced Wastewater Treatment Facility at 1501 Raleigh St. along with related transmission system expansions.