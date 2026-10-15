What Florida voters need to know about Amendments 1 and 2

Amendment 3, the proposed constitutional amendment to dramatically lower property taxes in Florida, has gotten a lot of attention.

But Florida voters will weigh in on two other ballot measures, too.

Like Amendment 3, Amendments 1 and 2 were put on the ballot by the Legislature. Unlike Amendment 3, the first two amendments faced limited opposition by lawmakers.

But as Election Day approaches, both supporters and critics grow more vocal.

Here's what Floridians need to know about the proposals, which must get 60% of the vote to become the law of the land:

ALSO READ: What's Amendment 3?

Amendment 1

Florida has a budget stabilization fund, also called a rainy-day fund, which helps the state in the event of budget shortfalls and other emergencies.

The state Constitution says the overall size of that fund can't be less than 5% or more than 10% of the previous year's general revenue collections. The maximum right now is around $5 billion.

Amendment 1 raises the cap to 25%.

It also requires the Legislature to put $750 million into the fund every year — or a smaller amount if that's all that's required to bring the fund to that top threshold.

Lawmakers could suspend an annual transfer if money is pulled that same year to address a shortfall or emergency.

Additionally, if the Legislature determines there's a "critical need" that costs more than $750 million, it can suspend a transfer by a two-thirds vote once every five years.

The Republican Party of Florida endorsed Amendment 1.

“Floridians work hard for what they have. Government should not spend it all and then come back for more,” said Florida GOP Chairman Evan Power in a statement. “Amendment 1 keeps Florida prepared for storms, emergencies, and downturns without raising taxes."

But that puts the party at odds with Gov. Ron DeSantis, who went so far as to call the amendment "foolish."

"We already have a maxed-out rainy-day fund and have run the largest surpluses in state history," he wrote in a social media post.

"Any additional revenue should be used for lower taxes, including assisting local governments with grants so that homestead properties can be exempt from local property tax," he continued. "Surplus revenue could also be used to remove tolls once the property tax issue is settled."

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, the GOP gubernatorial candidate to replace DeSantis, is also a no, according to a campaign spokesperson.

Former congressman David Jolly, the Democratic nominee, says he supports it, according to Florida Politics. But he emphasizes the need for guardrails on the money.

That position isn't consistent among Democrats either. Some local Democratic groups — including the Miami-Dade Democratic Party and the Palm Beach County Democratic Party — recommend Floridians vote against it.

"That would tie up about $16.4 billion over roughly 22 years that could fund schools, health care and housing now, and it writes budget policy into the Constitution, where it’s hard to fix," the Palm Beach County Democratic Party wrote on its website.

Amendment 2

Amendment 3 isn't the only ballot measure affecting property taxes.

Amendment 2 would exempt agricultural equipment and other "tangible personal property" used for farming or agritourism from property taxes, if typically kept on land owned or leased by farmers.

Examples of exempted equipment include tractors and harvesting machines.

“It hits every farm in the state of Florida, big, small," said Sen. Keith Truenow of Tavares, a farmer himself and a sponsor of the measure. "So every one of them is going to get a break on the cost of doing business, which is monumental.”

Truenow said the measure would help farmers struggling with high prices and would help level the playing field.

"We look at foreign produce or products coming from foreign places, and we're having to compete with whatever it is that they can bring," he said.

ALSO READ: Florida strawberry growers claim harm from unfairly low-priced imports

But critics point to a legislative analysis estimating the measure would reduce local property tax revenue by about $31 million annually starting in the 2027–28 fiscal year.

"That money would otherwise fund county and municipal budgets: fire and EMS, sheriff's offices, parks, roads and other local services," wrote the Hillsborough County Democratic Party on its website.

"It delivers its largest dollar benefit to landowners with the most equipment," the party also wrote. "A modest exemption cap could have targeted relief to small and mid-size farms."

Businesses, including farms, can already receive a property tax exemption on the first $25,000 of assessed tangible personal property.

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

