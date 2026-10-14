Connect Bonita Springs Mobility Plan in final stages: Open house planned Oct. 22

Nearing the end stages of development, the City of Bonita Springs will soon begin implementing the projects and policies laid out from the Connect Bonita Springs Citywide Mobility Plan.

On Oct. 22, Community Open House 2 will have interactive stations that provide participants with the opportunity to learn about potential projects and give their feedback. Anyone is welcome to attend and the open house will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bonita Springs City Hall.

The Mobility Plan will be used to guide how Bonita Springs invests in transportation by following the principles of safety, community connection, business growth, and futureproofing.

The City of Bonita Springs sees the need for the Mobility Plan due to growth that has already occurred and growth that is anticipated. The city said that a plan will help ensure every dollar is spent where it has the greatest benefit to the community.

Bonita Springs has seen rapid growth in population. According to US Census Bureau, 2010 to 2020 alone saw an increase in population from 43,914 to 53,644, a 22.27% increase, in Bonita Springs.

This is the second open house that the city will be putting on for the Mobility Plan, in which they took input from the first open house and community surveys to reshape the projects.

Development for the Mobility Plan started in the fall of 2025 and is now culminating in its final iteration. The plan is in its final phase of development that will last until winter of this year.

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