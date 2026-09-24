Fort Myers City Manager Marty Lawing to retire December 9th

Fort Myers City Manager Marty K. Lawing has tendered his retirement, effective December 9th.

City officials confirmed the retirement Thursday.

A release from a city spokesperson said that Lawing, after more than 43 years in local government management, including the past five years serving the City of Fort Myers, wanted to focus on personal and family priorities.

Lawing will continue serving as city manager and remain focused on the city’s priorities and ongoing initiatives until his retirement.

The release also said that the City of Fort Myers is in a strong financial position, with several transformational projects underway and on the horizon. Lawing remains confident in the City Council, leadership team, and staff and their ability to keep the city on its positive trajectory. Next steps related to the transition will be determined by the Fort Myers City Council.

Lawing began his tenure as city manager with the City of Fort Myers on June 7, 2021. He spent his entire career in local government management including managing the municipalities of Bishopville, Bennettsville and Conway in South Carolina.

His other professional local government management experience includes twenty years in county government in the state of North Carolina serving twelve years as county manager in Brunswick County and most recently serving as county manager in Guilford County.

Marty earned a Master of Political Science / Public Management and a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina. He is a member of the International City Management Association and the Florida City/County Management Association.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.