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Sept. 30 program on Sanibel sheds light on Amendment 3

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published September 21, 2026 at 2:39 PM EDT
Harpster, Dayna

A program about Amendment 3, which proposes changes to Florida property tax calculations, will be held at the Sanibel Community House on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. It's titled "Property Tax Amendment 3: Understanding Impacts & Unintended Consequences." It's sponsored by the Committee of the Islands and the League of Women Voters.

Speakers are Holly D. Smith, Sanibel Councilwoman, former mayor and past president of the Florida League of Cities, and John Lai (Lie), president of the Sanibel-Captiva and Fort Myers Chambers of Commerce.

"Amendment 3 will change how cities and counties are funded across every corner of Florida," said Smith. "Voters deserve to understand exactly how, before they head to the polls. My goal isn't to tell anyone how to vote. It's to walk through this complicated issue so voters can weight the tradeoffs for themselves."

Reductions in ad volorem taxes will likely cause municipalities to seek alternative sources of revenue that could impact businesses and nonprofits, according to Lai. The workforce that organizations count on could also be impacted through increaed rents to offset expenses placed on non-homesteaded rental properties.

The program will also be livestreamed via Zoom and also through the League of Women Voters of Florida. It is free, but registration is required by Sept. 25. To register, click here.

The Sanibel Community House is located at 2173 Periwinkle Way.
Government & Politics
WGCU Staff
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