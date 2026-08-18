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Notices offering a glimpse of property taxes for the coming year arriving in Lee County soon

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published August 18, 2026 at 1:16 PM EDT
Tax season concept. Tax planning and consulting service business. Pen, calculator, dollar banknote, and income tax return form for filling and calculating tax payments. Money and financial concept.
It's budget and tax time for local governments in Florida

Property owners in Lee County will receive their TRIM Notices in the mail any day now.  

TRIM stands for Truth in Millage. The notices tell property owners what the 2026 assessed value of their property is.  

And based on that updated figure,  the notice  will give property owners a general idea of what they can expect to pay in taxes based on that tentative millage rates have been set across the county.  

The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1. All budgets and millage rates need to be finalized in the coming weeks.  

Governmental entities may decrease the final millage rate ahead of any votes, but it is too late to raise the millage rate above what's already set.
  
The TRIM notices will also detail the process and deadline for property owners to challenge the county’s assessed value of a property.

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Eileen Kelley
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