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Glades County sets tentative millage rate

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published July 31, 2026 at 2:50 PM EDT

The tentative millage rate in Glades County was set at 8.99. A mill is equal to $1 dollar for every taxable $1,000 dollars in property.

If finalized, that would generate $10.5 million for county services.

This rate does not include the an additional tax to support the Glades County Sheriff's Office's budget.

Glades County That was set at 3.1 mills.

At that rate it would generate $3.6 million for law enforcement — roughly 40% of what the sheriff's office needs. The remaining funds will come from the county's general fund.

The new fiscal year begins October 1.There will be a budget hearing to pass the tentative budget on September 9. The final budget hearing is September 28.

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Government & Politics Glades CountyGovernmentMillage
Eileen Kelley
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