Charlotte County burn ban rescinded as drought conditions lessened

The Charlotte County Commission has voted to rescind the countywide burn ban previously reenacted on April 28.

Charlotte County Fire & EMS recommended lifting the ban after reviewing local and regional fire weather data, fuel conditions, and in consultation with the Florida Forest Service.

"This decision was made after evaluating local conditions and consulting with the Florida Forest Service," said Charlotte County Fire & EMS Chief Matthew McElroy. "The recent rainfall has improved conditions enough for us to recommend lifting the burn ban, but that doesn't eliminate the risk of wildfire. We ask residents to burn responsibly, follow Florida's open burning regulations, monitor weather conditions, and always have a way to quickly extinguish a fire if conditions change."

Residents may now resume certain outdoor burning activities in accordance with Florida law and local regulations. While the county burn ban has been lifted, all outdoor burning remains subject to Florida Forest Service regulations.

Under Florida law, residents may burn vegetative debris generated on their own property, provided the burn pile is no larger than 8 feet in diameter, burning takes place only during daylight hours, and the fire is attended at all times until it is completely extinguished. Burning household garbage, construction debris, treated wood, or other prohibited materials remains illegal. Agricultural and silvicultural burns continue to require authorization and are regulated by the Florida Forest Service.

Although the burn ban has been lifted, Charlotte County Fire & EMS encourages residents to continue practicing fire safety and remain cautious when burning, especially during dry or windy conditions.

Outdoor Burning Safety Tips



Never leave a fire unattended.

Keep a water source, hose, or fire extinguisher nearby.

Avoid burning on windy days, as embers can travel and ignite nearby vegetation.

Clear a safe area around the fire free of dry grass, leaves, and other combustible materials.

Fully extinguish fires before leaving the area.

If a fire escapes your control, call 911 immediately.

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