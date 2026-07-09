Sarasota County blocks hyperscale data centers for at least one year; DeSoto earlier made similar move

This story was originally published by Suncoast Searchlight.

Sarasota County will not even consider the notion of any large-scale data centers for at least a year, citing concerns over utility resources and environmental degradation.

Commissioners voted on Wednesday to halt the “acceptance, review and approval” of any major data centers until at least July 2027, but seemed eager to push for an outright ban in perpetuity. The move comes as data center developments become a flashpoint for local governments across the country, including neighboring DeSoto County, which approved a similar moratorium this week.

Sarasota County’s measure followed an inquiry by XF Group to build a proposed data center along Cattlemen Road.

“For me, it’s a no,” Commissioner Joe Neunder said. “Not now, not ever.”

The county’s “freeze” applies to what’s known as hyperscale data centers, defined by the state as those that use at least 50 megawatts. At their smallest, hyperscale centers use the same amount of power as at least 35,000 homes. At their most gargantuan proportions, they meet the electrical demand of a major city.

Michele Norton, an assistant director with the county’s Planning & Development Services department, warned during the meeting that hyperscale data centers use millions of gallons of water per day, and their electric demand often requires governments to build new power infrastructure.

Commissioner Teresa Mast pushed toward the eventual outcome by saying she didn’t want the county to even accept applications for data centers, let alone consider them. To her left, Commissioner Mark Smith brought up concerns that wastewater from data can contaminate the local water supply.

Sarasota County Commissioner Joe Neunder. | Photo by Christian Casale, Suncoast Searchlight

When commissioners return from summer break in August, county staff is expected to bring them more information on steps toward further regulation.

“I think we’re all singing from the same songbook here,” Smith said. “Environmentally, I think it’s a disaster.”

Data center development has dominated headlines this election cycle, especially in rural areas as tech companies have pushed for their proliferation. Residents across the county have rallied against their construction and complained about the water contamination, strains on electric grids and noise pollution.

Major AI companies have also boosted Byron Donalds’ campaign for Florida governor with millions of dollars in donations.

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The impetus of the presentation at Wednesday’s meeting was to clarify how exactly Sarasota County wanted to classify data centers in its zoning code. Commissioners Neunder and Smith indicated they would return in August looking for a way to ban hyperscale data centers forever.

“The hum of these things, the size of them, they’re lit up like prisons because of the security lights at night,” Smith said. “They don’t belong in Sarasota County.”

Sarasota County measure follows DeSoto moratorium

Sarasota County’s push for a pause on data center approvals follows similar moves by counties across the state, with local officials passing measures to halt their development.

With its dense population and high-income tax base, Sarasota County is in a better position to reject data centers than poorer and rural areas like DeSoto, where they would be a huge boon for county coffers.

In DeSoto County, one company seeks to develop a sprawling data center complex of more than a dozen facilities. Commissioners agreed in March to rezone 34 acres of land for an initial data center, backed by the company DCIP Group, on the site of a decommissioned power plant.

DCIP Group has since asked the county to rezone more than 800 additional acres to expand and has signaled it would eventually seek to build on as many as 1,300 acres.

The data center has drawn backlash from county residents, who in a series of raucous and emotional public forums, called on county officials to reject the project over environmental and health concerns.

“Residents should not be asked to accept unknown water impacts based on future promises,” Arcadia resident Asha Stalnaker said during a June 23 meeting. During that meeting, DeSoto commissioners took initial steps toward implementing a moratorium on new data center projects.

On July 8, the county’s planning commission reviewed the moratorium proposal and voted to recommend a two-year moratorium and asked the county to include DCIP Group’s pending proposal in that development freeze.

Christian Casale covers government and politics for the Suncoast Searchlight. Email him at christian@suncoastsearchlight.org. Alice Herman is an investigative/watchdog reporter for Suncoast Searchlight. Email her at alice@suncoastsearchlight.org. This story was produced by Suncoast Searchlight, a nonprofit newsroom of the Community News Collaborative serving Sarasota, Manatee, and DeSoto counties.