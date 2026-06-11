Rural governments sounding the alarm over impending November vote on property tax plan

Hendry is one of the state’s 29 fiscally constrained counties. Collectively, the small counties with a slow-growing tax base represent nearly half of Florida.

These rural counties would lose $107 million dollars in the first two years if a new constitutional amendment on property tax exemptions pass by voters in November.

Because there are little resources for the governments to absorb the losses from a massive tax reduction, people like County Commission Chairman Ramon Iglesias are sounding the alarm.



"If we think we're struggling now, we hadn't seen anything," he said.

At a recent commission meeting, Iglesias, warned county department leaders they better find significant ways to cut costs now –- before November's statewide vote.

Hendry stands to lose $8 million in ad valorem taxes in the first two years if the amendment passes. That’s a big deal in Hendry. Ad valorem taxes account for $30.8 million in revenue for the Hendry County Board of County Commissioner’s general fund.



These property taxes are 25 percent of Hendry’s annual budget.



"We have to do whatever it takes to cut costs. I know that we don't have $8.2 million to cut, but we better figure out what services we are going to have to cut to prepare ourselves," he said.



Iglesias predicts the public will pick fewer taxes over fewer services come November.



"When it comes, because the voters, you know, we can educate them to what we, what we provide, but at the end of the day, when they go into the ballot, they're gonna look at saving dollars, and it's gonna cost everybody," her said.

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