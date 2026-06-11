Glades to weigh in on who should pay for growth

Impact fees have been a part of fast-growing Florida for decades, but many rural counties that halted them during Florida’s housing crisis in the mid-2000s are bringing them back.

Hendry County did so a year ago. Okeechobee’s impact fees recently kicked back in. Highlands County is mulling the idea and is expected to decide by the end of the month.

And now Glades County is seeking public input Tuesday as county commissioners sort out if there should be a surcharge for the impact development has on local infrastructure and services.

The hearing is the first of two public hearings. The fees would be for future road projects, parks and recreation, education and emergency medical services.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.