SWFL projects share in $90 million in disaster recovery, hazard mitigation funding for Florida

Two Southwest Florida communities and one regional agency will get a share of more than $90 million in funding from FEMA targeted to support more than 50 recovery and hazard mitigation projects in Florida communities affected by Hurricanes Helene, Milton and other past disasters.

Florida received more than $79 million in awards under the Public Assistance program. The program helps fund emergency measures and permanent disaster recovery work for local communities.

Notable Southwest Florida recipient projects include:

$10.7 million for the South Florida Water Management District for Hurricane Ian emergency protective measures.

$1 million for Charlotte County Sheriff's Office for Hurricane Milton emergency protective measures.

More than $678,000 for the Town of Fort Myers Beach to repair and replace public park equipment after Hurricane Ian.

Others across the state that also received funding included:

$25.1 million for Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative for debris removal and utility restoration following Hurricane Idalia.

$13.5 million for St. Johns County for dune restoration and sand replenishment following Hurricanes Ian, Nicole, and Debby.

$12.2 million to state agencies for debris removal, emergency protective measures and state park and beach recovery projects following multiple disasters.

$3.7 million for the City of St. Augustine for repairs to marina docks damaged by Hurricane Milton.

$1.4 million for the Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota for building repairs due to Hurricane Ian.

$1 million for Taylor County for community parks and docks damaged by Hurricane Helene.

More than $765,000 for the City of Anna Maria to restore stormwater systems after Hurricane Milton.

More than $407,000 for the City of Sarasota for emergency protective measures and park repairs following Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

FEMA provided nearly $11 million to the state for its Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. The state-managed program funds cost-effective measures designed to protect lives and property during a future disaster. Notable Southwest Florida recipient projects include:

More than $5.7 million for Charlotte County to improve the durability and safety of traffic signals.

Others across the state who benefitted include: More than $2.3 million for the City of Clearwater for improving traffic signal control to enhance coordination and safety.

More than $1.5 million for Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative Inc. for protection of existing distribution lines and enhance reliability of power distribution.

More than $481,000 for the state's Elevate Florida program for properties in Dixie County.

Over the past 90 days, FEMA provided nearly $290 million to Florida for Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program projects.

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