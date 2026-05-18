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Watch: Lawmaker's sit-in against US House map that led to her arrest in DeSantis' office

WUSF | By Douglas Soule
Published May 18, 2026 at 5:10 AM EDT
Black woman sits on the floor in an office entrance, leaning against a wood-paneled desk draped with red, white and blue bunting. She wears a bright pink blazer.
Douglas Soule
/
WUSF
Rep. Angie Nixon, D-Jacksonsville, staging a sit-in on Gov Ron DeSantis' office on Friday, May 15, 2026.

Democratic state Rep. Angie Nixon was arrested in Gov. Ron DeSantis' office over the weekend. Nixon demanded a meeting with DeSantis and accused Republicans of “rigging” districts for political gain.

A Democratic Florida lawmaker is out of jail following her arrest Friday after she refused to leave Gov. Ron DeSantis' office.

Rep. Angie Nixon, D-Jacksonville, had demanded a meeting with DeSantis on the state's new congressional map.

“I’ll wait on the governor,” she said, after receiving a warning to leave when the state Capitol closed Friday evening.

DeSantis called her actions "performative nonsense."

The map creates four new GOP-leaning U.S. House districts.

Nixon, who is running for U.S. Senate, accused Republican lawmakers of being focused on helping their party and President Donald Trump instead of helping Floridians with affordability issues.

ALSO READ: Judge weighs challenge to Florida’s new congressional map

"That's why we're here, because they rig those maps for him, and I am absolutely upset about it, and I won't sit idly by without speaking up for hardworking folks that are struggling day-to-day,” she said in an interview with WUSF before her arrest.

Other advocates were with Nixon throughout the day. The Leon County court docket hasn’t been updated yet with Friday’s arrests and charges.

"We're demanding that the governor come back and call for a special session to redraw maps and do them in the right way,” Nixon said.

She says the map violates state constitutional partisan gerrymandering restrictions. A Tallahassee court is considering legal challenges to it.

The day prior, on Thursday, she received a rare reprimand from a Florida House committee after using a bullhorn to protest the final vote on the map.

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting
Tags
Government & Politics Your Florida
Douglas Soule
Tallahassee can feel far away — especially for anyone who’s driven on a congested Florida interstate. But for me, it’s home.
See stories by Douglas Soule
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