The challenge is on in Hendry County to find people to keep EMS station staffed 24/7

Make no mistake about it, Hendry County is growing and more people means more services such as EMS are needed.

The county has budgeted for 18 paramedics and 18 EMTs. That’s considerably higher then just a few years ago, but more growth could be in the future.

The board of county commissioners was told this week that staffing is not around the clock at Montura. Emergency workers are there from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, emergencies don't happen by the clock.

The budget workshop was not the first time county leaders have been told this. That’s why Commissioner Mitchell Wills challenged staff and the board to find a way to change that.

"I'd like to challenge the board. Let's find the funding for this stuff's been needed," he said. "I've been on the board several years now, and every year we come in and we try to get by, and we skimp a lot of things with the growth this county has seen in these outlying areas — the coverage they need. I'd like to challenge us and challenge our finance team to find a way to finance this and put this on board this year."

The budget workshop was just the first of many. The government’s fiscal year begins October 1.

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