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Hendry hopeful funding coming through to get Airglades international back on track

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published April 30, 2026 at 1:18 PM EDT
Airglades International Airport in Hendry County has some flights every day, but an investment group envisions much more. It's been working for 15 years on a dream of a huge cargo hub at Airglades, with lots of good-paying jobs. But some people in the region are wondering: where do the high-flying dreams stand? And will they ever come true?
Mike Walcher
Airglades International Airport in Hendry County.

The Hendry County Commission has approved a design bid for a small but necessary component of the long-anticipated Airglades International Airport concept.  

 Plans for Airglades International Airport have been in the making for a good decade. The airport is open to existing general aviation, but the major cargo hub for international goods is yet to the built. 

Late last year, the FAA put an administrative hold on the project requiring the developers to secure funding. 
 
County staff  anticipates funding from the Federal Aviation Administration and from the Florida Department of Transportation to re-build an old taxiway eventually connecting to what is anticipated to be a 10,000 runway.   
 
  A contract of more than $630,000 has already been negotiated for rehabbing the taxiway.  The commission approved the plan Tuesday evening.   

Hendry County is considered to be an ideal location for connections between international and domestic growers, distributers and logistics companies throughout south Florida, Southwest Florida and Orlando.  
 
The project is expected to provide more than 1,000 jobs in Hendry County.  

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Government & Politics Hendry CountyAirglades International AirportWGCU News
Eileen Kelley
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