Glades could be next to decide single-mebers vs at-large representation

Voters in Glades County could be asked to decide if they want to elect a single person to represent his or her interests on the county commission.

Or voters could decide to remain as is and elect an assortment of county commissioners.

But first the proposal for a ballot referendum needs the blessing of a majority of Glades County Board of County Commissioners.

If the words single-member districts are familiar, then you’ve been paying attention to the news

For the past couple of years, leaders in Lee County have been butting heads about whether to allow voters to decide if they should be governed by single-member districts or have at-large representation.

The state’s largest counties typically operate under single-member district representation. Or they have a combination with a majority of single-member seats and a seats that are elected at-large.

And the state’s tiniest counties, like Glades with its population of some 12,000 residents, tend to operate under an at-large form of governance.

But Lee and maybe Glades could be outliers. Lee is the largest Florida County to still have at-large governance. But voters could change that in November now that the referendum is on the ballot for the General Election.

Glades voters may also get a chance to decide should the board of county commissioners agree to let voters decide by voting to place a referendum on this Novembers ballot.

Research shows single member districts tend to open to door to minority representation. Campaigns are also considerably less costly.

Those in favor of at-large governance say few decisions made at the county level represent the interest of a single voting district.

Tonight’s discussion in Glades begins sometime after 6 p.m.

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