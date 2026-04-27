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Wild Turkey Strand Preserve to temporarily close for habitat enhancement project

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published April 27, 2026 at 10:06 AM EDT
Wild Turkey Strand Preserve in Lee County will be closed to public use from Monday, May 4, through Friday, May 8, for a habitat enhancement project.
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Wild Turkey Strand Preserve in Lee County will be closed to public use from Monday, May 4, through Friday, May 8, for a habitat enhancement project.

Wild Turkey Strand Preserve, 11901 Rod and Gun Club Road, Fort Myers, will be closed to public use from Monday, May 4, through Friday, May 8, for a habitat enhancement project.

During this time, all public use amenities, including the hiking trail, will be closed. Heavy equipment will be used to mechanically trim vegetation along the trail and enhance road and parking lot as part of ongoing efforts to improve and maintain the preserve’s natural habitat.

Visitors are encouraged to seek alternative locations during the closure. For a list of nearby preserves, visit www.leeparks.org/preserves.

The project schedule is weather permitting and subject to change. Visitors are asked to follow posted signage and avoid the area during the closure for their safety. Follow Lee County Parks & Recreation on social media or visit the website for updates.

For more information about Lee County Parks & Recreation locations, amenities and special events, visit www.leeparks.org, call 239-533-7275, email leeparks@leegov.com or visit leeparksandrecreation on Facebook and Instagram.

Residents and visitors can also explore more than 30 locations and earn rewards through Parks, Points & Perks, a free digital pass program available through May 2026. Learn more at www.visitfortmyers.com/ParksPass.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

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