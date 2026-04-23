Florida U.S. Senate candidates face Friday qualifying deadline. What's that?

This week is the qualifying window for candidates running for Florida’s up-for-grabs U.S. Senate seat and some judicial offices.

Candidates have to file the paperwork by noon on Friday to get on the ballot.

Democrat Alex Vindman came to Tallahassee Wednesday to turn his in, pay the fee — it’s $10,440 for Senate candidates with a party affiliation and $6,960 for those without — and make the necessary signatures.

“It was pretty special,” Vindman said. “What's amazing is the fact that, you know, I'm signing up to represent 23 million Floridians."

Douglas Soule / WUSF Democrat Alex Vindman gave a press conference in Tallahassee after he filed paperwork at the Division of Elections to qualify for the ballot.

Vindman's a retired Army lieutenant colonel who once testified against President Donald Trump during impeachment hearings.

He’s running against Sen. Ashley Moody, who Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed after Marco Rubio joined the Trump administration.

The U.S. House qualifying period should also be this week, but the state moved it to the week of June 8 because lawmakers might redraw congressional districts in a special session .

Those running for state offices also have to file in June.

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here .

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting

