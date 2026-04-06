Governor DeSantis signs Florida bill allowing terrorist group designations

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday allowing Florida officials to designate certain groups as domestic or foreign terrorist organizations.

The statue, known as HB 1471, requires approval from the governor and Cabinet before an organization can be designated. Some information used in the designation process may be exempt from public disclosure if deemed sensitive.

“This will help the state of Florida protect you. It will help us protect your tax dollars. It will help us protect things that should not be happening in the United States of America, but certainly shouldn’t be happening in the free state of Florida,” DeSantis said.

Under the law, the state may designate a foreign terrorist organization only if it already appears on the federal government’s list. Domestic groups can be designated if they engage in what the law describes as “terroristic activity” and pose an ongoing threat to Florida or the United States.

The legislation also includes provisions affecting education. Certain students in school districts and Florida College System institutions would be ineligible for specified fee waivers, and students found to support designated terrorist organizations could be barred from receiving certain public funds.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights organization, is already challenging actions by DeSantis in court after he previously labeled the group a terrorist organization, according to the organization. CAIR-Florida Executive Director Hiba Rahim criticized the new law, saying it could be used to target organizations for political reasons.

“We have already been unjustly targeted — most notably when Governor DeSantis falsely labeled CAIR as terrorists without lawful authority or evidence,” Rahim said. “This expanded and deeply flawed framework can attack any organization that dares to dissent.”

She said the group will monitor how the law is enforced and whether it is challenged in court. The law is scheduled to take effect July 1.

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