Here's how much state lawmakers make each session

Nearly every state pays elected representatives and senators an annual salary to pass a budget, laws, and represent their constituents. But each state compensates people a little differently. Most lawmakers in the Sunshine State, with exceptions like the governor and Senate and House leaders, make $29,697 each year — that number hasn't changed since 2010.

"That includes meeting for the 60-day regular session, that includes organizational sessions, that includes committee weeks, and that includes the time they spend on the job back home in their district offices, dealing with constituents, and talking with interest groups," Aubrey Jewett, University of Central Florida politics professor, said.

Florida lawmakers aren't the highest paid in the country, but they aren't the lowest either. New York and California lawmakers make more than $100,000 a year, according to 2025 data from the National Conference of State Legislatures. While New Hampshire representatives are paid $100 for the entire year, in New Mexico, lawmakers receive no annual salary.

What's the timeline?

Florida lawmakers are required to go to Tallahassee each year for 60 consecutive days. In odd years, session begins on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in March. In even years, session starts on the second Tuesday after the first Monday in January.

The 2026 legislative session began Jan. 13, and is supposed to conclude March 13. But, similar to 2025, that's not going to happen this year.

The state constitution tasks lawmakers with one job: to pass a budget. And just like last year, lawmakers were unable to get the job done on time.

However, they don't get paid overtime when session runs long.

Session in overtime

Gov. Ron DeSantis already called for a special session in April to tackle redistricting, and there are talks of another session to focus on property taxes. Now, lawmakers will continue session until they finish the budget.

Lawmakers won't get extra salary for the extended or special sessions. But they will get reimbursements for food, lodging, and travel — and UCF professor Aubrey Jewett said that's where things can start to add up.

"Many of them have to get a hotel room, and they have to eat, of course, and so they are reimbursed for that," he said. "And there's a standard reimbursement, or they can also just provide receipts and get an exact amount."

The breakdown

Estimates vary, but at the low end, all the reimbursements equal about $150 per day, per person. Jewett said it's important to remember that it's not just the lawmakers traveling, they usually travel with at least two aides.

"Instead of 160 (lawmakers) it's probably at least 320 people that are getting reimbursed," he said.

That could run the state about $48,000 per day that session goes long.

"It does add up, particularly if it ends up being multiple days," Jewett added.

He said it sounds like a lot of money, but when compared to the state's total budget, it's not that much. This year, DeSantis proposed a budget for $117.4 billion.

Jewett said although Florida's lawmakers have one task to finish each session (the budget), he doesn't think lawmakers are purposely trying to go longer than necessary.

"With some certainty, I can say that I don't think in this case the legislators are angling to have a special session because they can make more money, because, in truth, they are not," he said. "It's a lot of work for them, and all they're getting is reimbursed for their expenses."

But Jewett said, for the average taxpayer, it can be frustrating when lawmakers don't pass the budget.

"It's the one thing the Constitution requires you to do, and yet, somehow we're going into overtime for that," he said. "Then, even though in the greater scheme of the budget it's not a huge amount, I think it galls people. It rubs them the wrong way that you didn't get the job done that you were supposed to do."