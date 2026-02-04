© 2026 WGCU News
San Carlos Bay-Bunche Beach Preserve access block set

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published February 4, 2026 at 11:21 AM EST
Bunche Beach access to be temporarily blocked Feb. 9-11.
File
Beach access at San Carlos Bay-Bunche Beach Preserve, 18201 John Morris Road, Fort Myers, will be temporarily closed from Monday, Feb. 9, through Wednesday, Feb. 11, while Lee County Department of Transportation rebuilds the berm.

During the work, the roadway leading to the beach access will be closed and barriers will be placed south of the parking lot to prevent vehicle and pedestrian access to the beach. The entire beach access area will be closed during this time.

The parking lot and kayak launch will remain open throughout the project.

Visitors are encouraged to use caution in the area and follow posted signage. The project schedule is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change.

Additional beach parks are located nearby. Visit www.leeparks.org to see alternate sites.

