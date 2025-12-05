Steube, Other Members of Congress, on Tennessee Election Results and Midterms

U.S Rep. Greg Steube of Florida's 17th District is reacting to this week's (12/2/2025)) win by Republican Matt Van Epps in a special election in Tennessee for a seat in the U.S. House.

Steube represents portions of Lee County and all of Charlotte and Sarasota Counties.

The AP reports that he agrees with some fellow Republicans that the comparatively slim margin of victory in a solid red district has fueled Democratic hopes for next year’s midterm elections on Capitol Hill.

“Obviously Democrats are motivated. So, I think that's reflected in some of the numbers. But it's great to have another Republican up here hold and defend a seat,” Steube said.

Van Epps was backed by President Donald Trump.

Rep. Jim McGovern, (D) Massachusetts, says the lower margin that Van Epps won by speaks to voters feeling dissatisfied.

“Tells you that it's not just Democrats who were upset with the Trump's performance and the performance of Republicans. You know, it's Independent voters. It's Republican voters,” McGovern said.

Some Republican members of Congress are also sharing a similar sentiment heading into the 2026 midterms.

Other Republicans, such as Rep. Mike Lawler, (R) New York, are not concerned.

“No, I don't think it tells us very much of anything other than the Republican won despite the Democrats spending millions of dollars,” Lawler said.