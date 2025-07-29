© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Protecting The Everglades from detention center pollution

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published July 29, 2025 at 5:39 AM EDT

Upon Alligator Alcatraz’s unveiling, Governor Ron DeSantis assured environmentalist that the facility would have zero impact on the fragile Everglades. However, light pollution has already been a concern and additional construction on the site has led to multiple Environmental Groups filing a lawsuit to shut the facility down. WGCU’s Jennifer Crawford spoke with The Center for Biological Diversity to learn how the Detention Center poses a risk to some of endangered species who are native to The Everglades.

Protecting The Everglades from Detention Center Pollution | WGCU News
Tags
Government & Politics WGCU NewsAlligator AlcatrazEvergladesEnvironmentNatureAnimalsEcosystemImmigrationImmigration DetentionCenter for Biological Diversity
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News