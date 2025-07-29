Protecting The Everglades from detention center pollution
Upon Alligator Alcatraz’s unveiling, Governor Ron DeSantis assured environmentalist that the facility would have zero impact on the fragile Everglades. However, light pollution has already been a concern and additional construction on the site has led to multiple Environmental Groups filing a lawsuit to shut the facility down. WGCU’s Jennifer Crawford spoke with The Center for Biological Diversity to learn how the Detention Center poses a risk to some of endangered species who are native to The Everglades.
