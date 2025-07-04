Hundreds of protesters made their way to the center of the Big Cypress National Preserve in response to the State of Florida taking over a defunct airfield with the goal to turn it into a Migrant Detention Facility. The temporary holding center will hold thousands of migrants as part of the state’s continued efforts to support President Trump’s Immigration policy. While many argue against the environmental impact a detention center on the fragile ecosystem, state leaders including Governor Ron DeSantis have stated that this specific location makes it an ideal location for this sort of facility.

Alligator Alcatraz Comes to the Heart of The Everglades | WGCU News