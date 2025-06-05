Federal workers protest at Sen. Scott's office

A group of federal workers and their supporters were outside the Collier County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon. Despite the rain, they stood on the sidewalk waving signs opposing cutting workers’ benefits. Some passing drivers honked in support.

The group had originally planned to deliver a petition to Senator Rick Scott’s office, urging him to oppose H.R. 1, which contains cuts to the federal work force and their benefits. The bill is also known as The One Big Beautiful Bill Act or the Budget Reconciliation Act. Finding no staff in Scott’s office, the workers took to Route 41 just outside the courthouse and protested there.

James Hall, a Collier County postal worker, protests cuts to federal workers.

“As employees, we deserve the opportunity to know that by the time we retire, we can be comfortable too. And it's the fact that they're going to cut it from us. It's not to give it to someone that needs it. It's for millionaires.”

That’s Pedro Garcia, a postal worker in Collier County. His colleague James Hall was also protesting.

“The big bill that they're trying to pass tries to give tax cuts for the ultra rich by trying to take, basically, on the backs of federal workers,” said Hall.

The bill passed in the House and is now being considered in the Senate.

Cary Barbor Federal worrkers and supporters protest cuts to workers' benefits outside Collier County Courthouse, on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

