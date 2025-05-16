Florida Legislators Pass New Laws, No Budget

The sole objective of the Florida Legislative Session is to pass a state budget. That was not achieved, so the session has been put on pause until legislators can tackle the issues of Sale Tax vs. Property Tax. Despite a budget being left in limbo, several new laws did get the votes and will be making their way to Governor Ron DeSantis’ Desk. FGCU Political Science Professor Dr. Sandra Pavelka and WGCU Host and Reporter John Davis break down what was passed and what failed to gain enough votes. Then they take a look at the why a friction between lawmakers and the governor is leaving the details of a new budget up in the air.

